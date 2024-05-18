Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $35.92 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

