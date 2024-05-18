Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Loews by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,236,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,585,000 after purchasing an additional 131,736 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,496,000 after buying an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Loews by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 935,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,756 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Loews by 316.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,727,000 after acquiring an additional 440,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Loews by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,568,000 after acquiring an additional 149,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Activity at Loews

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $3,869,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 607,799 shares in the company, valued at $47,037,564.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $3,869,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 607,799 shares in the company, valued at $47,037,564.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,951 shares of company stock valued at $11,659,844 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.64. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $55.94 and a 52 week high of $78.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.71%.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.