Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 325,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 303,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after acquiring an additional 117,820 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 821.7% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 64,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 57,370 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 43,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $39.72 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.03.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

