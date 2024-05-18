Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) is Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for about 10.7% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.32% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $13,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,738,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,633,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1,017.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 66,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 60,845 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,687,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter worth $7,222,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VONE stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.67. 36,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,838. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $185.74 and a fifty-two week high of $241.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.12 and its 200-day moving average is $222.37.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.