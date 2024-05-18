Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stake Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 124.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,997 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $255.38 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $262.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.95.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

