Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 244.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,624,000 after buying an additional 37,284 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $486.69. 3,274,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,269,808. The company has a market capitalization of $440.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $472.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $488.57.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

