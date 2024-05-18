Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.130-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $536.0 million-$546.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $542.1 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of VRNS opened at $43.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average is $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

In other news, Director Gili Iohan sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $985,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,552.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $985,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,552.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

