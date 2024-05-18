Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Tigress Financial

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Tigress Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE VZ traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $40.06. 14,670,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,686,390. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.30.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.25%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,882,164,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,801,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $821,900,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $851,989,000 after buying an additional 10,882,873 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,027,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,151,714,000 after buying an additional 4,527,387 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

