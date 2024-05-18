Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Given New C$0.65 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Acumen Capital from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE VTX opened at C$0.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.39. Vertex Resource Group has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$40.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.82.

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Vertex Resource Group had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of C$61.34 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Resource Group will post 0.0299921 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider 32 Degrees Capital Advisor Ltd. sold 152,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total transaction of C$61,024.40. Insiders sold a total of 223,856 shares of company stock worth $89,402 over the last ninety days. 30.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry, and commercial clients.

