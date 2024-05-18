Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner Sells 28,066 Shares of Stock

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 28,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $37,047.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,012,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,017.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mitchell Shuster Steiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 84,021 shares of Veru stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $126,031.50.

Veru Stock Performance

Shares of VERU stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,706. Veru Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. The company has a market cap of $193.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of -0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Veru had a negative return on equity of 130.13% and a negative net margin of 265.27%. The company had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

VERU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Veru in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, April 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Veru in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veru during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veru during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veru by 21.0% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 122,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. 47.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veru

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

