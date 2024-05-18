Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Veru’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VERU. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Veru in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.00.

VERU opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. Veru has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.92.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter. Veru had a negative net margin of 265.27% and a negative return on equity of 130.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Veru will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 28,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $37,047.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,012,892 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,017.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veru during the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veru in the fourth quarter worth about $2,476,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veru in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Veru in the fourth quarter worth about $2,736,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veru by 412.4% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,584,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494,821 shares in the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

