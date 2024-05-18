Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Gap Down to $78.01

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $78.01, but opened at $76.26. Viking Therapeutics shares last traded at $74.90, with a volume of 1,055,818 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.01.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at $27,413,639.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.