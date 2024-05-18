Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.90

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.90 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Virtus Investment Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 34.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Virtus Investment Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to earn $28.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $233.29 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $168.78 and a twelve month high of $263.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.88 and its 200-day moving average is $226.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.54 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 14.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Virtus Investment Partners

About Virtus Investment Partners

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.