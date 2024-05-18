Vodafone Group Public Limited (VOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.469 per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Vodafone Group Public has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. Vodafone Group Public has a dividend payout ratio of 85.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Vodafone Group Public to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 139.1%.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. 5,166,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,542,094. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.