Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VNO. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.55.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNO

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

VNO opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.