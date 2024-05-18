Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

