Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
