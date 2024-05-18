Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $14.34.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.84. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $90.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $980,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

