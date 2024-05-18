Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.59.

Walmart stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.65. The stock had a trading volume of 29,330,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,575,826. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.49. Walmart has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,187,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

