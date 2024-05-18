Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walmart from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.59.

WMT traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.65. The stock had a trading volume of 29,330,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,575,826. The company has a market cap of $520.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average of $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.52%.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,582,913,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 663 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Walmart by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 147,812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after buying an additional 98,554 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after buying an additional 135,378 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in Walmart by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Walmart by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 27,005 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 19,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

