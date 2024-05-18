Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,289 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Weatherford International worth $21,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 539.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $6,214,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,915.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $6,214,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,915.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total value of $1,234,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,049.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WFRD shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.11.

Weatherford International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $123.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.85. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

