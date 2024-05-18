Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.44) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVTE. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVTE opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The company has a market cap of $592.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aerovate Therapeutics

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marinus Verwijs sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $41,640.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,261 shares of company stock worth $2,679,664 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,357,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $10,881,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after buying an additional 45,444 shares in the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

