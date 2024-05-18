Wells Fargo & Company Boosts NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target to $110.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.50.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NRG stock opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average of $58.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.11.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 253.2% in the first quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,766,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,541,000 after buying an additional 1,266,000 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth about $64,306,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 3,477.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 976,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,618,000 after buying an additional 949,289 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NRG Energy by 486.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,688,000 after buying an additional 746,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 105.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,346,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,642,000 after buying an additional 689,941 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.