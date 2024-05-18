Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target to $64.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Fox Advisors raised shares of Nextracker from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lowered Nextracker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.52.

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. Nextracker has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.73.

In other Nextracker news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nextracker news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

