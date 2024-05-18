Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT)

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6,770.75.
Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 0.5 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,185,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,297,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,614,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Flutter Entertainment Company Profile
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
