Western Capital Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:WCRS)

Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Western Capital Resources Stock Performance

Western Capital Resources stock remained flat at $4.60 during trading hours on Friday. Western Capital Resources has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $5.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66.

About Western Capital Resources

Western Capital Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail business in the United States. The company operates through Cellular Retail, Direct to Consumer, Manufacturing, and Consumer Finance segments. The Cellular Retail segment operates as an authorized retailer for Cricket Wireless selling cellular phones and accessories, ancillary services, and serving as a payment center for customers.

