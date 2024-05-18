Western Capital Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:WCRS)

Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.
Western Capital Resources Stock Performance
Western Capital Resources stock remained flat at $4.60 during trading hours on Friday. Western Capital Resources has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $5.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66.
About Western Capital Resources
