Western Capital Resources, Inc. (WCRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.
Western Capital Resources Stock Performance
WCRS remained flat at $4.60 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66. Western Capital Resources has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $5.06.
Western Capital Resources Company Profile
