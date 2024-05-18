Western Forest Products Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Western Forest Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.80 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Forest Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.00 per share.

WEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.71.

Shares of WEF stock opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$156.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.64. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$0.49 and a 12 month high of C$1.14.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$246.60 million for the quarter. Western Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 6.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Steven Hofer acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,000.00. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

