Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of WAB opened at $168.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $91.89 and a twelve month high of $169.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36.
Insider Activity at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
In other news, insider Rogerio Mendonca sold 3,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $637,373.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,749 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $609,962.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rogerio Mendonca sold 3,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $637,373.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,970 shares of company stock worth $15,871,367 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WAB. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.18.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.
