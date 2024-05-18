Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WAB opened at $168.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $91.89 and a twelve month high of $169.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rogerio Mendonca sold 3,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $637,373.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,749 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $609,962.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rogerio Mendonca sold 3,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $637,373.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,970 shares of company stock worth $15,871,367 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WAB. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.