Westwood Global Investments LLC Has $48.80 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Westwood Global Investments LLC lessened its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,211 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 99,727 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for about 2.2% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $48,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in HDFC Bank by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

NYSE:HDB traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,081. The company has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $71.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average of $58.48.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.