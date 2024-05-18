Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Position Lifted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.2 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WY. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.