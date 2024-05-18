WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Issues Earnings Results

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $34.21 million for the quarter.

WYY opened at $2.69 on Friday. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WidePoint stock. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners owned 0.53% of WidePoint worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WidePoint in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

