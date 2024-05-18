William Hoffman Sells 40,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 925,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,121,729.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, William Hoffman sold 38,549 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,619,058.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, William Hoffman sold 1,451 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $58,040.00.

On Monday, March 18th, William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $1,645,200.00.

Inari Medical Trading Down 1.2 %

Inari Medical stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $71.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -111.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 22,780 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,217,000 after purchasing an additional 29,983 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 557,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NARI shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

