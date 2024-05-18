Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $258.38.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.50. The stock had a trading volume of 855,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,168. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.19. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $322.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total value of $5,490,713.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,597 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,909.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock worth $18,552,819 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,843,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 704,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,833,000 after buying an additional 192,432 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4,101.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,846,000 after acquiring an additional 134,719 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,060,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 638.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 142,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 123,114 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

