Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,913 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57,867 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Workday worth $53,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Workday by 215.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at $44,177,554.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total transaction of $109,695.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,177,554.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,404,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569 in the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $257.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.70 and a 200-day moving average of $267.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.84 and a 52 week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WDAY

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.