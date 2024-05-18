Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,054 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,321 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 216.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,627,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,510 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,451,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,861,000 after purchasing an additional 942,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 247.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,511,000 after buying an additional 915,046 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.66. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $66.52.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

