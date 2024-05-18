Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Trading Down 11.5%

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Free Report) dropped 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.97 ($0.01). Approximately 113,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,357,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Xtract Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of £8.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of -0.04.

Xtract Resources Company Profile

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique; the Bushranger copper-gold project that comprises four exploration licenses totaling 501km2 and located in eastern central New South Wales, Australia; the Eureka copper-gold project comprising 345 hectares located in west of the Zambian Copperbelt district; and the Kalengwa copper project located in the North-western province of Zambia.

