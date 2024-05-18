Zacks Research Comments on AstraZeneca PLC’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $76.90 on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $77.93. The company has a market cap of $238.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.68 and a 200 day moving average of $67.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 23.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 6.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 32.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 35,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

