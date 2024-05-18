Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $20.85, but opened at $20.39. Zai Lab shares last traded at $19.66, with a volume of 159,034 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at $349,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rafael Amado sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $47,979.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,953.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,568 shares of company stock worth $421,808. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Zai Lab Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.38. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 116.45%. The firm had revenue of $87.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.