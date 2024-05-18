Zcash Trading Up 2.4% This Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last week, Zcash has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $384.12 million and approximately $42.99 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $23.53 or 0.00035154 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00055874 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012777 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

