Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Receives $3.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.21.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zevia PBC from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Zevia PBC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZVIA opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 15.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $38.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Amy Taylor sold 30,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $31,317.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 959,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,437.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Amy Taylor sold 30,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $31,317.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 959,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,437.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 36,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $37,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,717,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,937 shares of company stock valued at $114,160. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zevia PBC

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zevia PBC by 51.7% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 645,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 219,932 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

