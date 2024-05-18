Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Jeremy Hofmann Sells 5,662 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $250,373.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,110.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, March 15th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,813 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $427,839.88.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $61.13.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,313,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,676,000 after purchasing an additional 176,449 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,846,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,519,000 after acquiring an additional 238,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,241 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,085,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 329,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,899,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,898,000 after purchasing an additional 431,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

