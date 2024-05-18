Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) COO Jeremy Wacksman Sells 6,498 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 6,498 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $287,666.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,612,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 9,849 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $438,772.95.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:Z opened at $44.10 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $61.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

