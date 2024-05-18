Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel Sells 4,650 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CTO David A. Beitel sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $205,483.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 171,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,856.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Z traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.10. 2,857,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,163,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average of $49.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $61.13.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on Z. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

