Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens Sells 4,183 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 4,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $187,356.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,932.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of ZG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.35. The stock had a trading volume of 384,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,658. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.85.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ZG. Barclays decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 15,594 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.