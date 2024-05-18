Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,871. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

