Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZION. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ZION opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $46.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 5,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $225,055.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,867.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,746 shares of company stock worth $537,630 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

