1,270 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Purchased by Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in Coca-Cola by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $63.03. 11,539,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,018,880. The stock has a market cap of $271.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 446,577 shares of company stock valued at $27,385,816. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

