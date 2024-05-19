12,742 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FI. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on FI shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

FI traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,093,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

