19,411 Shares in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Purchased by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPZ. Atlas Wealth LLC grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Herman bought 16,308 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 15.55 per share, for a total transaction of 253,589.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 416,475.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

CPZ traded up 0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting 15.54. 40,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,713. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 14.95. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of 13.17 and a 12-month high of 16.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

