2,026 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Bought by American National Bank

American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,085,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,245,193,000 after buying an additional 726,245 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Graco by 4.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,575,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,845,000 after purchasing an additional 69,151 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,011,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,734,000 after purchasing an additional 22,590 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 8.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 994,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after buying an additional 79,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Graco by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 790,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 15,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $1,350,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,493.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $1,350,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,493.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,088 shares of company stock worth $4,000,485 over the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GGG traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,895. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day moving average is $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

GGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

